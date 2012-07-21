* IMF economist Peter Doyle resigns in protest
* Doyle was division chief in IMF European Department
* Letter to board says IMF failed to head off crises
* Accuses IMF leadership of being 'tainted'
By Lesley Wroughton
WASHINGTON, July 20 A veteran economist at the
International Monetary Fund has resigned in protest at what he
calls the IMF's failure to head off the global financial
meltdown and euro zone crisis, and accused the global lender of
suppressing information.
In a resignation letter dated June 18 to the IMF's board and
senior staff, Peter Doyle said the IMF's failures to head off
both the 2009 global financial crisis and the euro zone crisis
was a "failing in the first order" and "are, if anything,
becoming more deeply entrenched."
His letter, a copy of which was seen by Reuters, has brought
to light simmering tensions within the IMF over the Fund's
credibility, which many worry is threatened by its role in the
euro zone crisis.
IMF insiders, who asked not to be identified, told Reuters
there are concerns within the Fund that it has over-stretched by
lending to Europe without exercising the same level of
independent judgment it would normally apply in bailouts to
emerging economies.
Doyle, a division chief for Sweden, Denmark and Israel in
the IMF's European Department when he resigned, also accused the
Fund's leadership of being "tainted" by a selection process
which always ensures that a European is at the helm.
He said the IMF had been "playing catch-up and reactive
roles in the last ditch efforts to save" the euro zone from the
"brink." The IMF has participated in rescue loans to Greece,
Ireland and Portugal.
Doyle, who has worked for the IMF for 20 years, said the
appointments of the Fund's heads over the past decade "have
all-too-evidently been disastrous."
"Even the current incumbent is tainted, as neither her
gender, integrity, or elan can make up for the fundamental
illegitimacy of the selection process," Doyle said of Christine
Lagarde's appointment last year as first female head of the IMF.
To be fair, the IMF has acknowledged many of its failures
cited by Doyle in reports in 2009 and again in 2011 that honed
in on mistakes in spotting the roots of the global financial
crisis and not issuing loud warnings about the impending
meltdown.
"Peter's remarks are well documented in the public record,
including reports issued by the Independent Evaluation Office,
via the Triennial Review of Surveillance, and in many statements
by the managing director, including on the findings in these
various reports," IMF spokesman William Murray said.
"We have no evidence his views were suppressed, nor any
views were suppressed," he added.
The sudden departures of the IMF's last two managing
directors have shaken the IMF. These include the resignation of
former Spanish finance minister Rodrigo Rato in 2007 halfway
through his term.
Dominique Strauss-Kahn, the former French finance minister,
quit last year after he was arrested in May 2011 for alleged
criminal sexual assault and attempted rape of a hotel maid,
which he denied and have since been dropped.
Strauss-Kahn's push for an IMF role in the euro zone,
including approval of big bailouts for Greece and Ireland, and
more flexible IMF conditions, caused tensions with some members
of the IMF board. Despite their concerns, many acknowledged that
the IMF's involvement was necessary to ensure stability of the
global financial system.
Lagarde's appointment just over a year ago followed a
hard-fought battle between Europe and emerging economies fed up
with the tradition of the head of the IMF always being a
European, while the top job at the World Bank going to an
American.
"There is certainly a concern that the MD is more a
politician than an economist and that she can be swayed by those
close to her," one insider said. "But she is certainly seen as a
powerful messenger for the Fund's position."