* IMF needs to raise $600 bln, sources say
* Loans needed to deal with euro area fallout
* G20 to discuss; many countries want extra steps from
Europe
* U.S., Canada, Japan and South Korea resist idea
By Lesley Wroughton and Krista Hughes
WASHINGTON/MEXICO CITY, Jan 18 The IMF is
seeking to more than double its war chest by raising $600
billion in new resources to help countries deal with the fallout
of the euro zone debt crisis, but the plan faces roadblocks from
the United States and other countries.
The United States and Canada said on Wednesday Europe must
put up more of its own money to resolve its sovereign debt
crisis, raising doubts G20 talks in Mexico this week can lay the
ground for a deal on bolstering IMF resources.
Japan and South Korea also want Europe to do more and China
might insist a number of conditions are met before it supports a
boost in IMF resources.
"We continue to believe that the IMF can play an important
role in Europe, but only as a supplement to Europe's own
efforts," a U.S. Treasury spokesperson said. "The IMF cannot
substitute for a robust euro area firewall."
Group of 20 deputy officials meet in Mexico City on Thursday
and Friday to discuss boosting IMF resources. Any outcome would
need leaders' signoff. G20 finance ministers meet in late
February.
The IMF plan to boost its lending capacity eased worries on
financial markets about Europe's funding difficulties, boosting
the value of the euro.
IMF sources said the world faces a $1 trillion financing gap
over the next two years if global economic conditions worsened
considerably. The IMF's current lending capacity is about $380
billion.
The sources, present at an IMF board meeting on the issue on
Tuesday, said the Fund was seeking to raise up to $600 billion
to meet those potential financing needs. Of that, $500 billion
would be for lending and $100 billion would be a "protection
buffer."
An IMF spokesman confirmed the Fund was seeking to raise up
to $500 billion in additional lending resources. He said that
amount included a European commitment to inject $200 billion
into IMF resources.
"At this preliminary stage, we are exploring options on
funding and will have no further comment until the necessary
consultations," he said.
The United States repeated that it would not contribute more
resources to the IMF.
With a strained budget at home, some U.S. congressional
Republicans have threatened to yank $100 billion in U.S. money
to the IMF if the funds are used to bail out euro zone
countries. The White House is unlikely to want to take the issue
on as President Barack Obama seeks re-election this year.
"We have told our international partners that we have no
intention to seek additional resources for the IMF," a Treasury
spokeswoman said.
"Many countries want the Europeans to move
ahead with tougher and clearer measures, which at this moment
translates to more resources to its stability fund," said a
senior Brazilian government source attending the G20 officials'
meeting in Mexico.
China's Foreign Ministry said Beijing stood by G20
commitments to ensure the IMF has ample funds to cope with the
financial crisis, but it stopped short of saying the country was
ready to put up more cash.
Indeed, China is likely to resist moves to increase IMF
resources unless a number of conditions are met, said Xiang
Songzuo, vice director of the International Monetary Institute
in Beijing, a high-level policy think tank.
He said these would include more voting power for China and
other emerging nations, changing the stance of IMF policy more
to meet the concerns of emerging countries -- such as on
stabilising capital flows and exchange rates -- and making the
mechanism for crisis rescue much more transparent.
"The process of negotiating all of that would be quite time
consuming," Xiang said.
Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney said it was not clear
European governments had done everything necessary to make sure
they could fund themselves at sustainable interest rates over
the next few years.
"If it makes sense to enhance the resources of the IMF, the
principal focus, it would seem, should be on dealing with
fallout of the European crisis for innocent bystanders," he told
a news briefing in Ottawa.
Japan stands ready to support the IMF fund raising drive but
it wants to see strong efforts by European countries to resolve
the crisis first, a senior government source said in Tokyo.
South Korea is also pressing for discussions first about
Europe's contribution and for it to agree on additional
measures, another source connected to the process said. European
nations have argued that they have done enough and were calling
for more IMF resources now.
"If, with the parallel discussion, we can achieve extra
measures from the Europeans and afterwards agree on promises of
additional resources for the IMF from non-European countries in
the G20, I think it would be a good result," the source said.
RESOURCES STRETCHED
IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said the
IMF management would explore options for increasing the fund's
firepower.
Europe's debt crisis is widely seen as the biggest threat to
the global economy. Many countries used up a lot of their
financial firepower fighting the global downturn in 2008 and
2009. A fresh global slump would raise fears more countries
might need to be rescued by the IMF.
Indeed, the World Bank on Wednesday said Europe was probably
already in recession and the euro area debt crisis posed a
"real" risk to the global economy. The IMF has warned it will
cut its global growth projections when it updates its forecast
on Jan. 24.
With credit downgrades in nine euro zone countries by
Standard & Poor's last week, including France, and uncertainty
over Greek debt talks that risk pushing the country into
default, the IMF board has urged euro zone leaders to take steps
to contain the crisis.
The board called for policies that would address the
European crisis and for euro zone policymakers to make sure
there is enough money available to tackle the bloc's debt
problems effectively.