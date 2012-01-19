* Japan wants to see strong efforts by Europe on debt crisis

* Japan has made no commitment on IMF's new fund-raising plan

By Tetsushi Kajimoto

TOKYO, Jan 19 Japan stands ready to provide bilateral loans to the IMF to back Europe's efforts to contain its debt crisis, but wants to see strong efforts by European countries themselves to resolve the issue, a senior government official told Reuters.

"We are now starting discussing IMF resources at the board of the IMF and in the G20 meetings ... of course Japan has not made any commitment regarding a contribution to the IMF," the official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said when asked about the IMF's plan to raise funds to deal with fallout from the euro zone debt crisis.

"We are prepared to support Europe's efforts to stabilise markets, including through our bilateral loans to the IMF, based on strong efforts by European countries themselves, which means via the EFSF and ESM and others, and in collaboration with other G20 countries and other countries" the official said.

The official was referring to the euro zone's rescue fund the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) and its permanent successor the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), to be introduced a year ahead of schedule in mid-2012.

The official stopped short of saying how European countries should mobilise their resources.

The IMF is seeking to more than double its war chest by raising $600 billion in new resources to help countries deal with the European debt crisis, but the plan faces roadblocks from the United States and other countries.

IMF sources, present at an IMF board meeting on the issue on Tuesday, said the Fund was seeking to raise up to $600 billion to meet those potential financing needs. Of that, $500 billion would be for lending and $100 billion would be a "protection buffer".

An IMF spokesman confirmed it was seeking to raise up to $500 billion in additional lending resources. He said that amount included a European commitment to inject $200 billion into IMF resources.

"I don't know how they or we can mobilise as much as $300 billion beside European countries," the Japanese official said.