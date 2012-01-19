TOKYO Jan 19 Japan stands ready to provide bilateral loans to the IMF to back Europe's efforts to contain its debt crisis, but wants to see strong efforts by European countries themselves to resolve the issue, a senior government official told Reuters.

"We are now at the stage of starting discussions," the official said when asked about the IMF's plan to raise funds to deal with fallout from the euro zone debt crisis.

"Japan has not made any commitment regarding a contribution to the IMF," the official added.

The IMF is seeking to more than double its war chest by raising $600 billion in new resources to help countries deal with the European debt crisis, but the plan faces roadblocks from the United States and other countries.