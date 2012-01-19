TOKYO Jan 19 Japan stands ready to
provide bilateral loans to the IMF to back Europe's efforts to
contain its debt crisis, but wants to see strong efforts by
European countries themselves to resolve the issue, a senior
government official told Reuters.
"We are now at the stage of starting discussions," the
official said when asked about the IMF's plan to raise funds to
deal with fallout from the euro zone debt crisis.
"Japan has not made any commitment regarding a contribution
to the IMF," the official added.
The IMF is seeking to more than double its war chest by
raising $600 billion in new resources to help countries deal
with the European debt crisis, but the plan faces roadblocks
from the United States and other countries.