The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen at the IMF headquarters building during the 2013 Spring Meeting of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington, April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

MOSCOW Russia should lift some of the emergency measures put in place nearly a year ago to help banks when the rouble was collapsing as the banking recapitalisation programme is nearly finished, the International Monetary Fund said on Monday.

The so-called forbearance measures were introduced last December to help banks weather the turmoil over a slump in global oil prices and Western sanctions over the Ukraine conflict.

The measures included favourable exchange rates for banks to value their foreign-currency assets and allowing banks to restructure loans without making provisions.

In September, the central bank extended the measures to Jan. 1, 2016 from Oct. 1, 2015. In total, the relaxations have helped banks save as much as 2 percentage points of their capital adequacy levels, according to the central bank.

"The anti-crisis measures in the financial sector helped stabilise the Russian banking system," Ernesto Ramirez Rigo, IMF mission chief for Russia, said in a Monday statement following a visit to the country.

"Against this background, it is appropriate to lift remaining temporary forbearance measures in the near future, as the banking system recapitalisation programme is largely completed," he said.

Economists remain pessimistic about the prospects for any economic recovery, as the price of oil, Russia's main export, stays depressed and the global economy is struggling.

The IMF expects the economy to contract by 3.8 percent in 2015 followed by a milder contraction of 0.6 percent in 2016.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin and Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Alison Williams)