MOSCOW Nov 23 Russia should lift some of the
emergency measures put in place nearly a year ago to help banks
when the rouble was collapsing as the banking recapitalisation
programme is nearly finished, the International Monetary Fund
said on Monday.
The so-called forbearance measures were introduced last
December to help banks weather the turmoil over a slump in
global oil prices and Western sanctions over the Ukraine
conflict.
The measures included favourable exchange rates for banks to
value their foreign-currency assets and allowing banks to
restructure loans without making provisions.
In September, the central bank extended the measures to Jan.
1, 2016 from Oct. 1, 2015. In total, the
relaxations have helped banks save as much as 2 percentage
points of their capital adequacy levels, according to the
central bank.
"The anti-crisis measures in the financial sector helped
stabilise the Russian banking system," Ernesto Ramirez Rigo, IMF
mission chief for Russia, said in a Monday statement following a
visit to the country.
"Against this background, it is appropriate to lift
remaining temporary forbearance measures in the near future, as
the banking system recapitalisation program is largely
completed," he said.
Economists remain pessimistic about the prospects for any
economic recovery, as the price of oil, Russia's main export,
stays depressed and the global economy is struggling.
The IMF expects the economy to contract by 3.8 percent in
2015 followed by a milder contraction of 0.6 percent in 2016.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin and
Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Alison Williams)