MOSCOW Oct 21 The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects Russian inflation to fall sharply in the first few months of 2016, because of a low base effect, the IMF Russia head, Gabriel Di Bella, said on Wednesday.

He added that Russia's sovereign debt of around 17 pct of GDP is one of the lowest in the world, allowing the government to raise more debt to cover the budget deficit rather than spending the Reserve Fund. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly,; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Jason Bush)