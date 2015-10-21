BRIEF-Yoma strategic says Co partners with Norfund to build distributed power networks in Myanmar
* Yoma Strategic and Norfund to build distributed power networks in Myanmar Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW Oct 21 The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects Russian inflation to fall sharply in the first few months of 2016, because of a low base effect, the IMF Russia head, Gabriel Di Bella, said on Wednesday.
He added that Russia's sovereign debt of around 17 pct of GDP is one of the lowest in the world, allowing the government to raise more debt to cover the budget deficit rather than spending the Reserve Fund. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly,; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Jason Bush)
* Yoma Strategic and Norfund to build distributed power networks in Myanmar Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Blackstone mortgage trust announces pricing of public offering of convertible senior notes