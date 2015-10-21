* Russia central bank's next policy meeting on Oct. 30
* IMF says cenbank must curb inflation expectations
* More Russians see prices rising within year
(Adds IMF emailed comments)
By Lidia Kelly
MOSCOW, Oct 21 The International Monetary Fund
urged the Russian central bank on Wednesday to remain hawkish in
its interest rate policy decisions until inflation expectations
are curbed.
The central bank will meet on Oct. 30 to decide whether to
ease lending conditions to help the economy out of recession or
to keep rates high enough to fight inflation at double-digit
levels.
In its six policy decisions so far this year, the central
bank cut rates five times and held them once in September, when
consumer price inflation came in higher than expected at 15.7
percent due to a weakening rouble.
"It's very important that the central bank does not rush
into decreasing rates before actually making sure that
expectations around inflation are anchored," the IMF's Russia
representative, Gabriel Di Bella, told an Association of
European Businesses briefing in Moscow.
Di Bella told Reuters per email later that monetary policy
implementation has been "appropriate and timely so far".
Russia's central bank switched to targeting inflation as its
main policy tool from the exchange rate only a year ago.
"It takes time to transition to inflation targeting," Di
Bella said in the email. "As the central bank builds a track
record as an inflation targeter, and inflation rates decrease,
one would expect to see inflation expectations adjust faster and
become more forward looking."
A poll released by the central bank last week showed that 69
percent of those asked expected prices to continue rising at the
same rate or faster within a year.
The poll also showed that in September, 70 percent of
Russians said they doubted the central bank can bring inflation
down to its target of 4 percent by the end of 2017, up from 60
percent a month earlier.
Di Bella said that inflation rate should decline in the
next 12-18 months given the economic downturn, tighter fiscal
policy for 2016, and a more stable exchange rate.
"Thus, as inflation resumes its downward trend and inflation
expectations return to a declining path there should be room for
further easing interest rates," he said in his email.
The IMF projects that Russia's gross domestic product
(GDP)will shrink 3.8 percent this year, due to declining oil
prices and sanctions imposed on Russia for its role in the
Ukrainian crisis.
"Contraction is going to be important, but it could have
been ... much worse," Di Bella said.
But he said that did not mean recovery would follow as was
the case after the 2008/2009 financial crisis. After contracting
7.8 percent in 2009, the economy grew 4.5 percent in 2010.
"What we had in 2009 were shocks that were more temporary in
nature and what seems to be the case right now is that the
shocks are ... not very short term," Di Bella said. "They're
shocks that are more persistent."
He said that a fast and steep rebound in oil prices was not
probable and if crude oscillates between $50 and $55 per barrel
next year, GDP growth would remain around zero or "mildly
negative" and then recover gradually to a long-term rate of
about 1.5 percent.
"1.5 percent is not too bad, if you compare it with mature
economies, but for emerging economies like Russia with all the
resources that this country has is a little bit too low," Di
Bella said.
The Russian central bank forecasts GDP will decline by
3.9-4.4 percent in 2015 and by 0.5-1 percent in 2016.
(Editing by Jason Bush and Raissa Kasolowsky)