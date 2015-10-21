BRIEF-Yoma strategic says Co partners with Norfund to build distributed power networks in Myanmar
* Yoma Strategic and Norfund to build distributed power networks in Myanmar Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW Oct 21 The International Monetary Fund (IMF) thinks the Russian central bank should not rush into cutting rates before it curbs inflationary expectations, the IMF Russia head, Gabriel Di Bella, said on Wednesday.
"It's very important that the central bank does not rush into decreasing rates before actually making sure that expectations around inflation are anchored," he told a briefing.
* Blackstone mortgage trust announces pricing of public offering of convertible senior notes