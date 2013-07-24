WASHINGTON, July 24 Saudi Arabia may not be able
to create all the private sector jobs it needs for its rapidly
growing population, which could lead to higher unemployment, the
International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday.
The Saudi government has recognized that low employment
among Saudi nationals is a long-term strategic challenge,
especially after joblessness contributed to revolutions in
nearby countries during the Arab Spring.
The world's largest oil exporter has invested in education
and infrastructure, and has strict quotas regulating the number
of Saudis and expatriates in private sector jobs. Saudi Arabia
has more than 9 million expatriates whose remittances home
provide important revenue for countries including Yemen, India,
Pakistan and the Philippines.
Most of those expatriates work in the private sector, in
retail and construction - jobs that Saudi citizens may not want
or have the skills for, the IMF said.
"A large number of young people will enter the labor market
in the next decade and beyond, and creating a sufficient number
of rewarding jobs for them in the private sector will be a
challenge," the IMF said in its regular health check of the
Saudi economy.
The Fund said recent history shows the private sector may
not be able to absorb all the new job seekers. While total
employment in the country has grown 8.5 percent from 2010 to
2012, employment among Saudi nationals has risen only 4.6
percent.
It also called on Saudi Arabia to address high unemployment
among youth and educated women, which is higher than in other
countries with similar incomes. Unemployment among Saudis is now
12 percent, but it is 30 percent for youth and 35 percent for
women.
Central bank statistics from 2011 showed nine in 10 working
Saudis were employed by the public sector, which is largely
funded by oil revenue. The IMF said reducing reliance on public-
sector jobs must be a priority, which means Saudi nationals must
become more competitive and improve their skills.
Saudi Arabia needs to act now to boost growth in the private
sector, as the oil output its economy is dependent on is likely
to slow over the next five years, the IMF said.
The kingdom has been the third-best performer among the
Group of 20 leading economies, after China and India. Its
economy has grown an average of 6.25 percent in the last four
years.
But the boom years may be behind it, as Saudi Arabia must
adjust to a sharp rise in shale production in the United States,
as well as the recovery of oil fields in Libya and Iraq, the IMF
said.
The Washington-based Fund expects Saudi Arabia's economy to
grow 4 percent this year and 4.4 percent in 2014, below
government projections, as oil output falls 3.3 percent this
year.
The IMF also called on Saudi Arabia to reduce its energy
subsidies, as it has one of the highest levels of energy
consumption in the world per person, and some of the lowest
prices. The subsidies could start to bite into the government's
budget and make the economy ever-more reliant on the energy
sector.
"Staff recommended that the authorities start planning for
an upward adjustment in domestic energy prices," the IMF said.
The IMF has launched a big push in the past year to urge
developing and advanced economies to rein in their energy
subsidies in order to ease budgetary pressures and free up money
to spend on education and healthcare.