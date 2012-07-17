BRATISLAVA, July 17 Slovakia needs further fiscal adjustment and structural reforms to mitigate renewed severe strains in Europe threatening the country's recovery, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Tuesday.

The IMF said in its annual staff report -- of which some conclusions were already published in May -- that the country's banking system was sound, but risks related to real-estate lending called for a continued supervisory vigilance.

"Further fiscal adjustment, heightened oversight of the financial sector, and stepped up structural reforms remain essential to mitigate downside risks and bolster growth prospects," the IMF said.

It said a better-functioning labor market and better business climate would boost employment and attract private investment, promoting more inclusive and vibrant growth, seen accelerating to 3.3 percent next year from 2.6 percent seen in 2012. (Reporting by Martin Santa)