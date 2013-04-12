WASHINGTON, April 12 The International Monetary
Fund officially recognized the Somali government on Friday,
ending a hiatus of 22 years and allowing the Fund to provide
economic policy advice to Somalia.
"The decision is consistent with broad international support
and recognition of the federal government," the IMF said in a
statement. It said, however, that it will not be able to lend to
Somalia until the government clears $352 million in debt it owes
to the IMF.
Donors have slowly been re-engaging with the Mogadishu
government since the election of President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud
last year in the first vote of its kind since warlords toppled
military dictator Mohamed Siad Barre in 1991.