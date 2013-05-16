WASHINGTON May 16 International Monetary Fund
staff will visit Madrid on May 21 for their third review of
Spain's reforms of its banking system, the IMF said on Thursday.
The IMF's monitoring is part of a deal agreed to with Spain
in July, and the fund will present a report about its findings
on June 3, IMF spokeswoman Angela Gaviria said in a statement.
IMF staff will also visit Spain on June 3 for their annual
health check of Spain's economy, the Fund said.
Spain is expected to develop new tougher rules to force
lenders to recognize more bad debts as it seeks to clean up its
banking sector after massive loans to the housing sector went
sour.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by David Brunnstrom)