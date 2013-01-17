WASHINGTON Jan 17 A mission from the
International Monetary Fund will visit Spain on Jan. 28 to
complete a second report on banking sector reform in the
country, an IMF spokeswoman said on Thursday.
Spokeswoman Angela Gaviria said the mission would publish
its preliminary findings at the end of the visit, scheduled for
Feb. 1. A final report will be submitted to the authorities and
the European Commission in early March, she added.
The report is part of IMF technical assistance agreed with
Spain and its European partners in July 2012.