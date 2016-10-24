WASHINGTON Oct 24 The International Monetary
Fund said on Monday it will wait until Spain's conservative
leader forms a new cabinet before completing its annual review
of the country's economic policies.
The move follows a decision on Sunday by Spain's center-left
Socialists to end a political deadlock by agreeing to abstain in
a looming confidence vote, clearing the way for Mariano Rajoy's
People's Party to form a new minority government.
Spain has been stuck in political limbo following national
elections in December and June that left no single party with a
majority, paralyzing institutions and threatening to derail an
economic recovery.
An IMF spokesman said in a statement that the Fund's recent
mission to Madrid had "very productive discussions" with Spanish
authorities, but would wait to consult with the new cabinet
before releasing its results.
"We look forward to continuing these discussions when a new
cabinet is in place and plan to issue at that stage a concluding
statement with our preliminary findings," the spokesman added.
