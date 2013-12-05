SEOUL Dec 5 Spanish banks are solid and healthy thanks to effective recapitalising and restructuring efforts by the country's financial authorities, the head of the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday.

"The Spanish authorities have done a good job recapitalising and restructuring so that the banking sector is solid and healthy," IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde told reporters in Seoul.

She said Spanish banks would still have to go through the stress test planned for all European banks as strengthening the banking sector in Europe as a whole was critical to improving confidence in the European economies. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)