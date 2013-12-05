SEOUL Dec 5 Spanish banks are solid and healthy
thanks to effective recapitalising and restructuring efforts by
the country's financial authorities, the head of the
International Monetary Fund said on Thursday.
"The Spanish authorities have done a good job recapitalising
and restructuring so that the banking sector is solid and
healthy," IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde told reporters
in Seoul.
She said Spanish banks would still have to go through the
stress test planned for all European banks as strengthening the
banking sector in Europe as a whole was critical to improving
confidence in the European economies.
(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)