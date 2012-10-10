TOKYO Oct 10 The International Monetary Fund's
financial counselor said on Wednesday the Fund was encouraged
with steps by the Spanish government to reduce its budget
deficit.
He added that whether Spain should apply for an
international bailout was up to Madrid.
"This is a very delicate question," Jose Vinals, director of
the IMF's monetary and capital markets department, said when
asked whether Spain would tap the European central bank's
bond-buying programme.
"Whether Spain will request activation of the (Outright
Monetary Transactions) programme is something that is up to the
Spanish authorities. We are encouraged in any case that Spain is
taking important policy decisions," Vinals told Reuters in
Tokyo.
He said addressing Spain's problems was challenging given
the country's slow economic growth.
"I think Spain is doing important things and whether this
should be supported also by the activation of the ECB's OMT
mechanism is something up to the Spanish authorities," said
Vinals, a former Bank of Spain official.
Earlier, he told Spanish radio that the IMF would welcome a
decision if it were made.
"The government will have to decide whether to request the
ECB's mechanism. It's up to the government and we would welcome
any decision to take it. If not, we understand they must have
their reasons," he told radio Cadena Ser.