WASHINGTON Oct 26 Spain has made progress in
reforming its financial sector, but needs to keep up the
momentum as more steps need to be taken, the International
Monetary Fund said in a statement on Friday.
The IMF, along with the European Central Bank and European
Commission, concluded a visit to the country on Friday to review
its progress in reforming the financial sector.
Spain got a loan from the "troika" of lenders of up to 100
billion euros ($130 billion) to recapitalize its banks after the
collapse of its property market.
Spain is also considering tapping euro zone rescue funds to
help prop up the nation's troubled finances.
"Important progress has been made in reforming the financial
sector," the IMF said after visiting the country. "It will be
important to maintain the momentum as challenging steps lie
ahead."
The IMF also said Spain's financial market conditions have
improved since the ECB agreed to an unlimited bond-buying
program for nation's that ask for a bailout, but conditions
remain fragile.