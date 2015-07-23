WASHINGTON, July 23 A further rise in the U.S.
dollar as the monetary policy gap between the United States and
other major economies widens could have a significant negative
impact on other countries, the International Monetary Fund
warned on Thursday.
In its annual spillovers report, the IMF said lower oil
prices, more monetary stimulus in the euro zone and Japan and
expectations for interest rate rises in the United States and
Britain created a "spillover-rich" environment.
Although so far there were few signs of stress among
emerging markets, which have suffered from capital outflows and
currency weakness in past episodes of dollar strength, high debt
levels could still create problems.
"Sustained U.S. dollar appreciation associated with expected
divergence in monetary policies among systemic advanced
economies poses significant risks for other countries," the
report said.
Advanced economies are not immune from spillover risks. An
expected rise in U.S. interest rates, a move economists expect
in September, could not only drive the dollar higher against the
euro but also push up euro zone interest rates, the
report said.
And asset purchases in the euro area might put downward
pressure on U.S. long-term yields, undermining any attempt by
the U.S. Federal Reserve to pull back stimulus.
The IMF report said spillovers from the euro area to the
United States had been "particularly large" since early 2014.
Emerging markets' vulnerability was more acute in cases of
high gross debt with a high share of foreign currency
obligations, the report said, pointing to potential problems in
Chile, Hungary, Malaysia, Poland, Turkey and Thailand.
Corporate debt levels would be a problem for other countries
if conditions worsened.
Stress tests, assuming a 30 percent depreciation of the
local currency against the dollar, a 15 percent against the
euro, a 30 percent rise in borrowing costs and a 20 percent
decline in earnings, showed debt at risk could rise above
two-thirds of total corporate debt in Bulgaria and Hungary.
Debt at risk across the total sample of 15 countries could
increase by $290 billion, and account for 34 percent of total
corporate debt compared to 28 percent in 2013, the scenario
showed, according to a staff note released with the report.
