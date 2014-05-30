COLOMBO May 30 The International Monitory Fund on Friday forecast Sri Lanka's economy would grow by around 7 percent in 2014, lower than the central bank's projection of 7.8 percent.

The IMF also said low tax revenue mobilisation remained a concern.

The global lender said the island's economic performance largely exceeded expectations in 2013 and said the near term outlook appears positive.

"However, low tax revenue mobilisation remains a concern - particularly given relatively high debt levels and an ongoing shift from concessional to more expensive loans on commercial terms," said IMF mission head Todd Schneider told reporters in Colombo after completing Article IV consultations. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Writing by Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Kim Coghill)