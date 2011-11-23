COLOMBO Nov 23 The International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday that Sri Lanka's devaluation of its rupee currency was a good step and should support the island-nation's export competitiveness and safeguard its reserves over the medium-term.

"We think that the exchange rate adjustment was a step in the right direction and should help support Sri Lanka's export competitiveness and safeguard its reserves over the medium term," Koshy Mathai, Sri Lanka's IMF Resident Representative told Reuters via e-mail.

Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa, acting in his capacity as finance minister, proposed a 3 percent devaluation with immediate effect to help exporters and cut import costs, while giving his 2012 budget presentation to parliament on Monday.

(Reporting by Shihar Aneez)