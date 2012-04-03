COLOMBO, April 3 The International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday it had approved a $426.8 million disbursement from a $2.6 billion loan programme for Sri Lanka following the seventh review of the programme.

The loan tranche, which had been withheld since September, was approved after Sri Lanka took a series of steps, including allowing a flexible exchange rate and raising key policy rates. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by John Mair)