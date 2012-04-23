COLOMBO, April 23 The International Monetary Fund has said building up fiscal space is important for Sri Lanka to continue public and social spending while recent policy changes aimed to help exchange rate flexibility to ensure confidence and well-contained inflation.

The IMF on April 3 disbursed $427 million of a $2.6 billion loan after Sri Lanka implemented some sweeping policy changes including rupee flexibility, a policy rate hike and limiting 2012 credit growth.

The government also raised fuel and electricity prices in February to ease the pressure on the fiscal deficit, while also increasing taxes on vehicle imports.

"Over the medium term, what's most important is to build up the fiscal space to ensure that the needed infrastructure and development spending and social spending, where targeted, takes place," Anoop Singh, director, Asia and Pacific Department was quoted as saying in the transcript of a weekend IMF briefing.

Sri Lanka has planned more than $21 billion in public investment through 2015, aiming to revive its infrastructure after the end of civil war in 2009.

The IMF has long asked the island nation to rationalise its social spending, targeting only vulnerable groups instead of blanket subsidies.

Credit growth of around 35 percent in 2011, mainly due to soaring imports, strained foreign currency reserves and led to a $1 billion balance of payments deficit.

The central bank was compelled to allow exchange rate flexibility on Feb. 9 after its reserves were heavily depleted in the last five months of 2011.

The central bank has raised its key monetary policy rates twice since February to two-year highs to curb credit.

"In terms of inflation, in terms of monetary policy, the focus has clearly shifted over the past few months to give much more flexibility to the exchange rate to ensure that confidence is maintained and inflation is also well-contained," Singh said. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; editing by Stephen Nisbet)