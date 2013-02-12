BRIEF-Changjiang Securities to pay FY 2016 annual div on June 9
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on June 8
COLOMBO Feb 12 Sri Lanka has decided not to pursue a new loan from the International Monetary Fund as the global lender has indicated it may not be in a position to consider budget support to country, the central bank said on Tuesday.
The central bank said the IMF had indicated that Sri Lanka does not warrant unconventional and exceptional financial support in light of recent improvements in its fiscal situation.
"Sri Lankan authorities have decided not to pursue a new programme with the IMF, but to continue maintaining the close relationship with the Fund under standard consultation processes similar to many other member countries," the bank said. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Kim Coghill)
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_06022017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly foreign exchange data in Mumbai. 5:30 pm: RBI Deputy Governor S.S. Mundra at Mint South India Banking conclave in Bengaluru. GMF: LIVECHAT - WEEKAHEAD