COLOMBO Jan 30 Sri Lanka, which is locked in a row with the International Monetary Fund over its exchange rate policy, will not draw the remaining $800 million of a $2.6 billion loan from the global lender, the country's central bank governor said on Monday.

Here are some question and answers about the IMF loan:

WHY WON'T SRI LANKA DRAW THE REMAINING IMF LOAN?

The central bank says if it draws more of the IMF loan it will have to pay an interest rate of 3.1 percent on the total loan. But if does not draw more and stops at the current $1.8 billion loan, it will only pay a 1.1 percent interest rate.

IS THE HIGH INTEREST RATE THE ONLY REASON TO HALT THE LOAN?

No. Analysts say the central bank was well aware of the 3.1 percent interest rate when it signed the loan in 2009 and its current decision cannot be simply linked to interest costs.

They argue IMF pressure on the central bank to allow flexibility in the rupee exchange rate likely swayed the central bank to bite the bullet and halt the loan to avoid further criticism from the global lender.

The IMF has withheld the eighth tranche of the loan since September and had repeatedly requested the central bank limit its intervention and allow flexibility in the exchange rate.

But the central bank, despite a 3 percent devaluation of the rupee by the government in its Nov. 20 budget, has defended the currency at the expense of reserves.

WHY IS THE CENTRAL BANK DEFENDING THE CURRENCY?

The central bank argues it has to maintain currency stability by intervening on both sides. It says the rupee was kept steady when facing appreciation pressures through the central bank buying dollars, and thus it also has the right to protect it against depreciation.

However, the IMF has said the central bank has been depleting its reserves, which have fallen sharply due to the rupee defence. The central bank wants to defend the currency to curb imported inflation and keep a lid on debt repayments through a stable exchange rate.

HOW MUCH OF THE RESERVES HAVE BEEN USED TO DEFEND RUPEE?

The bank has spent more than $2.6 billion -- the total amount the global lender has pledged to lend the island-nation -- for the rupee defence since July. It has spent $1.07 billion since the 3 percent devaluation on Nov. 20 and a net $1.61 billion in the four months since July.

The bank has sold almost a third of its reserves so far, which stood at a record $8.1 billion by end-July.

WHAT'S THE STATE OF PLAY RIGHT NOW?

The IMF has so far disbursed $1.8 billion in seven tranches, the last coming in April 2011. There are two tranches of about $400 million each before the completion of the loan due in May.

DOES SRI LANKA NEED THE LOAN?

The central bank has said it does not need the loan anymore since it has ample reserves. The central bank has requested a follow up surveillance programme.

WHAT ARE THE POTENTIAL IMPLICATIONS?

The IMF loan programme and the end of a 25-year civil war in May 2009 helped revive foreign investor confidence in the $59 billion economy. But economists warn that negative comments from the IMF could have an adverse impact on the country's borrowing costs and future ratings. (Editing by Ed Davies)