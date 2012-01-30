(Refiles story to add dropped word in first paragraph)
* Exchange rate standoff still remains unresolved
* Drawing IMF loan will cost extra 2 pct interest-cbank
* Sri Lanka has already received $1.8 bln in 7 tranches
By Shihar Aneez
COLOMBO, Jan 30 Sri Lanka, which is locked
in a row with the International Monetary Fund over its exchange
rate policy, will not draw the remaining $800 million of a $2.6
billion loan from the global lender due to the high interest
rate, the governor of the central bank said on Monday.
The island-nation has already received $1.8 billion of the
loan in seven tranches since July 2009, but the IMF has withheld
the eighth payment since September after the central bank failed
to allow flexibility in the rupee exchange rate.
"If we do not draw any further money we will have to pay
only a 1.1 percent interest rate for the entire loan. But
otherwise for the entire loan of $2.6 billion, we will have to
pay 3.1 percent," Central bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal
told Reuters in an interview.
"With the U.S. Federal Reserve saying that they are going to
hold rates until 2014, which are almost zero, that puts a lot of
pressure on someone borrowing at 3 percent. That is why we
thought it is better for us to not to take any money."
Given the central bank's failure to allow flexible exchange
rate, markets had been expecting a 'make or break' decision
either from the IMF or central bank on the loan, which was
extended by another year with a waiver in 2011.
Sources close to the IMF have told Reuters that a flexible
exchange rate would be the key to move forward with the loan.
The loan programme and the end of a 25-year civil war in May
2009 have helped revive foreign investor confidence in the $59
billion economy.
The central bank has spent more than $1.07 billion keeping
the exchange rate steady since a 3 percent devaluation on Nov.
21, after spending a net $1.61 billion from July-October to keep
depreciation at bay.
That has cost it a third of its record reserve total of $8.1
billion held at end-July.
The IMF loan was meant purely to boost the country's
reserves, and central bank officials say there will not be any
fiscal adjustments required due to the decision.
Sri Lanka's reserves were at $6 billion by end-2011.
An IMF mission is in talks with Sri Lankan authorities to
assess the country's economic performance under the loan.
"I can tell you, in all the meetings, there was not even one
discussion took place on that," Cabraal told, referring to the
exchange rate policy.
The central bank has refused to stop defending the currency,
arguing it has the reserves to pay for it in anticipation of
inflows in the first quarter that will stem depreciation
pressure.
Sri Lanka's ability to meet fiscal and reform targets
spelled out under the loan programme and its post-war economic
performance have been key gauges for global credit rating
agencies, and economists expect any negative comments from the
IMF could have an adverse impact on the country's borrowing
costs.
Sri Lanka's IMF country representative Koshy Mathai said it
was up to Colombo to decide if it wanted to draw the remaining
money under the programme.
"We are happy to be involved in whatever way the Sri Lankan
government and central bank find most useful," Mathai told
Reuters.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Kim Coghill)