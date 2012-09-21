WASHINGTON, Sept 21 The International Monetary
Fund said on Friday that it has adopted a new strategy to help
detect problems in financial systems around the world before
they develop into a fullblown crisis like the one in 2007-09.
"Given the critical importance of financial systems for
economic growth and stability, it is essential to have effective
financial surveillance to enable the early detection of systemic
risks and provide timely macrofinancial policy advice," IMF
Deputy Managing Director David Lipton said in a statement.
The International Monetary Fund has been criticized for
failing to blow the whistle loudly enough on loose U.S. lending
practices that lend to a runup in home prices.
When the U.S. bubble burst, the 2007-09 financial crisis
followed, crippling economic growth in the United States and
economies around the world.
Since then, the IMF has paid increased attention to
financial systems in its surveillance efforts, "but the need to
adapt its analyses and policy advice to a rapidly changing and
increasingly complex terrain remains," Lipton said.
The three pillars of the IMF's strategy include improving
its analysis and policy advice, upgrading its instruments of
financial surveillance and speaking more actively and candidly
to national authorities about potential problems.
In the first area, the IMF said it was developing policies
to contain the "sovereign-bank feedback loop", prevent excessive
global deleveraging, and enhance the complementarity of
monetary, macroprudential, and microprudential tools.
The Fund will upgrade its surveillance tools by further
integrating the risk of cross-border spillovers in consultations
with member countries and by conducting surveillance on clusters
of financially-interconnected countries.
The IMF will "increase the traction of policy advice by
engaging more actively and candidly with national authorities
and by deepening collaboration with other stakeholders, such as
by serving as a global macroprudential facilitator and a
systemic risk advisor," Lipton said.