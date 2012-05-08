BRIEF-Sekisui House Reit to issue new units for 487.2 mln yen via private placement
* Says it plans to issue 3,600 new units at the price of 135,320 yen per unit (487.2 million yen in total) to Nomura Securities Co Ltd via private placement
WASHINGTON May 8 The Swiss National Bank's cap on the strong franc is appropriate given slow growth and deflation risks, but authorities should return to a floating exchange rate when growth and inflation stabilize, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.
Timing the end of the cap, which the Swiss National Bank put in place as safe-haven flows drove up the value of the currency, hurting the export-heavy Alpine economy, will be tricky, the fund said in a routine review.
The IMF also urged Swiss authorities to exit the arrangement "with great care."
MEXICO CITY, June 8 Shares in Mexican lender Banco del Bajio surged nearly 4 percent in their market debut on Thursday before paring gains to trade 2.4 percent higher at 30.21 pesos.