ALMATY Oct 21 The International Monetary Fund
hopes to agree a new lending programme with Tajikistan within
the next few months after seeing progress in talks with the
Central Asian state, a Fund executive said on Friday.
"Discussions are under way and the key issue there is the
banking sector," Juha Kahkonen, IMF Deputy Director for the
Middle East and Central Asia department, said during a visit to
the Kazakh financial hub Almaty.
"Progress has been made in the discussions and discussions
will continue in the coming weeks and we hope the programme can
be agreed in the coming months," he told Reuters.
Tajikistan, a former Soviet republic, said in February it
was in talks with the IMF on "financial and technical
assistance", without disclosing the amount of requested aid.
The Fund, in turn, said it would assist Dushanbe if it
quickly undertakes substantial reforms, such as reinforcing the
independence of the central bank.
Kahkonen said on Friday that Tajik banks did not have
sufficient capital and "their lending practices have not been
very sound".
"Non-performing loans currently are about half of total
loans," he said, adding the amount of potential lending under
the programme has not been determined yet.
Tajikistan's banking regulator suspended the management of
major lender Tojiksodirotbank and its smaller competitor
Tajprombank in May, appointing caretaker administrations there.
A mostly Muslim nation of 8 million bordering Afghanistan,
Tajikistan has also sought $100 million in loans from the
European Bank for Reconstruction and Development in order to
shore up local banks. The EBRD has said it could lend to
Dushanbe once it has an IMF programme in place.
In a move that could help it secure IMF financing, the
Dushanbe government said this week it would hike the price of
electric power, for the first time in two years, by 16 percent
from Nov. 1 and gradually phase out power subsidies for
companies such as TALCO, the country's only aluminium smelter.
