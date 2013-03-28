China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
WASHINGTON, March 28 The International Monetary Fund will travel to Tunisia in early April after the new government expressed interest in finalizing negotiations on a precautionary loan, the IMF's mission chief to the country, said on Thursday.
Amine Mati, the mission chief, said in a statement that an IMF team would visit Tunis between April 8 and 15.
Tunisia plunged into political crisis on Feb. 6 when the assassination of secular opposition politician Chokri Belaid ignited the biggest street protests since the overthrow of strongman Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali two years ago.
A confidence vote on March 13 was won by a new Islamist-led government, and Prime Minister Ali Larayedh said it would serve until an election later in the year.
The political uncertainty put negotiations on a $1.78 billion IMF loan on hold.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's draft additional measures to meet European Union's fiscal targets this year are likely to be in line with EU requests, the EU commission vice president said on Saturday.