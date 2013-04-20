WASHINGTON, April 19 The International Monetary Fund said on Friday it had reached a $1.75 billion loan deal with Tunisia to ease the country's financial problems since a revolution that topped the former regime two years ago.

IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said the 24-month loan will require the approval of the IMF board, which will consider the loan program next month.

"The implementation of an appropriate policy mix will help preserve macroeconomic stability and together with a better composition of public expenditures, will help restore fiscal space for priority capital and social spending," Lagarde said in a statement.

The deal was sealed at meetings of the IMF and World Bank in Washington.