US STOCKS-S&P, Nasdaq pare gains after hitting record highs
* Indexes down: Dow 0.12 pct, S&P 0.08 pct, Nasdaq 0.08 pct (Updates to open)
WASHINGTON, July 2 The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday it had reached a staff-level agreement with Ukraine on the policies needed for the global lender to disburse $1.7 billion under a loan program.
The IMF said in a statement the agreement is subject to approval by its management and executive board. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Bill Trott)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.12 pct, S&P 0.08 pct, Nasdaq 0.08 pct (Updates to open)
MEXICO CITY, May 8 Mexico's central bank on Monday assigned $200 million in the renewal of a first tranche of foreign exchange hedges expiring in 31 days, and said demand for the instruments totaled $525 million. (Reporting by Noe Torres)