WASHINGTON, July 14 The International Monetary
Fund's executive board could still be in a position to complete
its review of Ukraine's $17.5 billion bailout program in July, a
key step necessary to release the next loan tranche, a fund
spokesman said on Thursday.
IMF chief spokesman Gerry Rice said that there were some
technical issues to still be resolved, but there was no pending
legislation before Ukraine's parliament that was a condition for
continuing the program.
"Consideration could still be in July, the discussions are
very close to being finalized," Rice told a regular news
briefing, adding that if approval is delayed, it may be
considered again in mid-August, after the board's summer recess.
(Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)