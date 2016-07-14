(Adds comments on Guinea-Bissau, Zimbabwe, quotes on Ukraine
legislation)
WASHINGTON, July 14 The International Monetary
Fund's executive board could still be in position to complete
its review of Ukraine's $17.5 billion bailout program this
month, a key step necessary to release the next loan tranche, a
fund spokesman said on Thursday.
IMF chief spokesman Gerry Rice said some technical issues
still needed to be resolved. Rice added that Ukraine's
parliament did not need to pass any additional anti-corruption
and transparency legislation in order for the board to consider
the next $1.7 billion tranche.
"Consideration could still be in July, the discussions are
very close to being finalized," Rice told a regular news
briefing.
"There is no further legislation pending that is a condition
for this review, but there are of course a number of laws that
are to be adopted or to be amended that are important for the
overall success of the program," Rice said.
If approval is delayed, it may be considered again in
mid-August, after the board's summer recess, Rice added.
The IMF loans have helped Ukraine pull itself out of two
years of economic recession caused by a separatist conflict in
its industrial east. But a third tranche of cash from the Fund
has been delayed since October due to political upheaval.
Rice also said the IMF's loan program to Guinea-Bissau
remained "off-track" after the West African country's government
went against the Fund's advice to provide a $59 million bailout
to two private banks, Banco da Africa Ocidental and Banco da
Uniao. The IMF halted payments to Guinea-Bissau on June
3.
Rice said discussions with Guinea-Bissau's new government
are continuing.
He reiterated that Zimbabwe continues to be in arrears to
the IMF, and there is no financing program under discussion with
Zimbabwe's government. The IMF has insisted that Zimbabwe clear
its arrears of about $1.8 billion before any new loans could be
made.
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Will
Dunham)