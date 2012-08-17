WASHINGTON Aug 17 An International Monetary
Fund mission will visit Ukraine in late August to discuss the
country's 2013 budget, energy sector reform and social programs,
the IMF said on Friday.
IMF mission chief to Ukraine, Max Alier, emphasized that the
talks scheduled from Aug. 29 to Sept. 5 will be technical in
nature and not a negotiation over resuming lending to the
country.
The IMF suspended a $15 billion loan program to Ukraine in
early 2011 after the government failed to raise gas prices in an
effort to cut its budget deficit. With a parliamentary election
in October, Kiev has balked at taking the politically risky step
of hiking gas and heating prices.