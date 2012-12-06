KIEV Dec 6 Ukraine has asked the International
Monetary Fund to put off talks on a new stand-by programme -
which were expected to start this week - until the New Year
after its government resigned following a parliamentary
election, the Fund said on Thursday.
"At the request of the Ukrainian authorities, the IMF
mission scheduled to visit Kyiv on December 7-17 to initiate
discussions on a Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) will be rescheduled
to the second half of January," Max Alier, the IMF resident
representative in Ukraine, said in a statement.
"The Ukrainian authorities have indicated this will allow
participation of the new Cabinet of Ministers, following the
resignation of former ministers in early December".