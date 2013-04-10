BRIEF-Williams Partners prices $1.45 bln of senior notes
* Williams Partners Lp - has priced a public offering of $1.45 billion of its 3.75 pct senior notes due 2027 at a price of 99.949 pct of par
KIEV, April 10 The IMF will continue talks with Ukraine on a $15 billion stand-by loan in the coming weeks after a series of "productive discussions", the Fund's mission said on Wednesday as it concluded a visit to Kiev.
"The key building blocks of a new programme would be measures to reduce Ukraine's fiscal and external current account deficits, and energy sector and banking reforms, in order to create the conditions for sustained economic growth and job creation in Ukraine," mission head Chris Jarvis said in a statement.
"The mission made good progress in discussing these issues, and our dialogue will continue in the coming weeks."
* A-Mark Precious Metals Inc - effective may 30, 2017, co entered into a fifth amendment to uncommitted credit facility with Cooperatieve Rabobank U.A