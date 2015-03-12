By Chris Vellacott
| LONDON, March 12
LONDON, March 12 Efforts to restore financial
stability in Ukraine face "exceptionally high" risks from
further conflict and disgruntled creditors, the International
Monetary Fund said on Thursday.
In a report by IMF staff released after the fund announced a
$17.5 billion loan package, the IMF said the programme it was
backing and Ukraine's journey back to economic health are most
vulnerable to being derailed by renewed conflict in eastern
Ukraine.
The fund's report also highlighted the risk that creditors
holding Ukrainian bonds may balk at the terms being offered in a
restructuring.
The overall package amounts to more than $40 billion. That
includes the $17.5 billion of IMF loans, a further $7.5 billion
in lending from other international organisations and $15.3
billion in debt relief that Ukrainian officials hope to gain
from bondholders.
Debt-restructuring talks with holders of its sovereign debt,
who include top fund managers Franklin Templeton, Blackrock and
PIMCO, are due to begin on Friday, according to Finance Minister
Natalia Yaresko.
"Creditors may balk at the terms being offered in the debt
operation and holdouts may try to free ride," the IMF report
said. "The negotiations may be protracted, particularly as some
creditors have large positions in specific bond issues."
The financing package assumes $5.3 billion debt relief from
the restructuring this year, $3.4 billion next year, $4.4
billion in 2017 and $2.3 billlion in 2018.
Questions remain over whether Russia, which holds $3 billion
of Ukraine bonds, will participate in the restructuring.
The IMF also noted that reforms -- which hinge on
strengthening public finances, repairing bank balance sheets,
shaking up the energy sector and running a tight monetary policy
to stabilise its currency -- could be blocked by "vested
interests".
"Ukraine's track record on program implementation is weak
and punctuated by repeated false starts," the fund said in its
assessment of the reform package.
"In fact, in key policy areas such as the exchange rate
regime, energy sector, anti-corruption, and agricultural VAT,
progress was stalled in the past under pressure from vested
interests."
The IMF conceded, however, that Ukrainian authorities made
progress in addressing these issues in connection with an
earlier loan agreement approved last year. That loan is now
deemed insufficient in light of Ukraine's ongoing conflict with
pro-Russia separatists in the east.
The fund noted that the reform package, if successful, could
leave Ukraine with a more robust long-term outlook because the
current crisis presents the country with a unique opportunity to
push through tough policies.
Ukrainian authorities proposed to the IMF a structural
turnaround that will involve some belt tightening for their
citizens, such as spending cuts and an energy-sector shake-up
that will involve increases to household gas prices.
Monetary tightening aimed at stabilising the currency and
replenishing foreign currency reserves would be helped by the
IMF's intention to front-load its rescue package, pumping $10
billion into the economy in the first half year, the fund said.
Governance of the central bank will be bolstered in
consultation with IMF staff. Banking sector supervision will
also be tightened alongside anti-corruption measures and
deregulation to lure back investors.
(Reporting by Chris Vellacott; Editing by Larry King)