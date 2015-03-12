(Adds context, background.)
By Chris Vellacott
LONDON March 12 Efforts to restore financial
stability in Ukraine face "exceptionally high" risks from
further conflict and disgruntled creditors, the International
Monetary Fund said on Thursday.
The financial toll of fighting pro-Russian separatists has
shrunk currency reserves to their lowest in a decade and
weakened the hryvnia currency over 60 percent since the start of
2014, forcing Kiev to ask for additional international funding
to stave of bankruptcy.
In a report by IMF staff released after the fund announced a
new, longer-term $17.5 billion loan package, the IMF said the
programme it was backing and Ukraine's journey back to economic
health are most vulnerable to being derailed by renewed conflict
in eastern Ukraine.
Violence has lessened significantly in recent weeks as a new
ceasefire deal shows signs of holding, but many fear a fresh
offensive could be launched in the spring.
The fund's report also highlighted the risk that creditors
holding Ukrainian bonds may balk at the terms being offered in
restructuring talks, which Finance Minister Natalia Yaresko said
had not been settled in advance.
"I want to listen to our creditors, I want to hear their
perspective how they see the situation," Yaresko said in a
conference call. "I don't have a product to offer today, I don't
have a vision of where we will end up after those consultations
and negotiations."
The overall international financing package amounts to more
than $40 billion. That includes the $17.5 billion of IMF loans,
a further $7.5 billion in lending from other international
organisations and $15.3 billion in debt relief that Ukrainian
officials hope to gain from bondholders.
Debt-restructuring talks with holders of its sovereign debt,
who include top fund managers Franklin Templeton, Blackrock and
PIMCO, are due to begin on Friday.
"I'm an optimist and I think we will find a solution with
our creditors ... (but) of course it is a very complicated
process," Yaresko said at a briefing in Kiev. She said he hoped
a deal would be reached within two months.
"Creditors may balk at the terms being offered in the debt
operation and holdouts may try to free ride," the IMF report
said. "The negotiations may be protracted, particularly as some
creditors have large positions in specific bond issues."
The financing package assumes $5.3 billion debt relief from
the restructuring this year, $3.4 billion next year, $4.4
billion in 2017 and $2.3 billion in 2018.
Questions remain over whether Russia, which holds $3 billion
of Ukraine bonds maturing in December, will participate in the
restructuring.
Speaking to press on Thursday, IMF official Than Arianist
said that all Ukraine's sovereign dollar bonds are potentially
eligible in the restructuring.
Yaresko confirmed Ukraine would treat all creditors alike.
"We will not discriminate on nationality or on location or on
any other criteria," she said.
Ukraine sovereign dollar bond prices fell across the curve,
and the cost of insuring exposure to Ukrainian debt jumped on
Thursday ahead of Friday's talks.
WEAK TRACK RECORD
The IMF also noted that reforms -- which hinge on
strengthening public finances, repairing bank balance sheets,
shaking up the energy sector and running a tight monetary policy
to stabilise its currency -- could be blocked by "vested
interests".
"Ukraine's track record on program implementation is weak
and punctuated by repeated false starts," the fund said in its
assessment of the reform package.
"In fact, in key policy areas such as the exchange rate
regime, energy sector, anti-corruption, and agricultural VAT,
progress was stalled in the past under pressure from vested
interests."
The IMF conceded, however, that Ukrainian authorities made
progress in addressing these issues in connection with an
earlier loan agreement approved last year. That loan is now
deemed insufficient in light of Ukraine's ongoing conflict with
pro-Russia separatists in the east.
The fund noted that the reform package, if successful, could
leave Ukraine with a more robust long-term outlook because the
current crisis presents the country with a unique opportunity to
push through tough policies.
Ukrainian authorities proposed to the IMF a structural
turnaround that will involve some belt tightening for their
citizens, such as spending cuts and an energy-sector shake-up
that will involve increases to household gas prices.
Monetary tightening aimed at stabilising the currency and
replenishing foreign currency reserves would be helped by the
IMF's intention to front-load its rescue package, pumping $10
billion into the economy in the first half year, the fund said.
Governance of the central bank will be bolstered in
consultation with IMF staff. Banking sector supervision will
also be tightened alongside anti-corruption measures and
deregulation to lure back investors.
In a letter of intent to the IMF, Kiev said if market
conditions deteriorate the central bank would ramp up capital
controls it tightened in February to stabilise the hryvnia,
which had slumped 50 percent to record lows of over 30 to the
dollar on signs the peace deal with rebels could crumble.
The official rate stood at 21.55 on Thursday, little-changed
from a day earlier.
