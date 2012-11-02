WASHINGTON Nov 2 Uruguay's economy is set to
grow 3.5 percent this year and 4 percent in 2013, but persistent
inflation remains a concern for the South American country, the
International Monetary Fund said on Fri day.
Uruguay's central bank recently raised its benchmark
interest rates to cool inflation expectations. But price growth
remains stuck above the government's 4 to 6 percent target
range, the IMF said after its annual mission visit to the
country. The IMF had previously projected inflation to hit 7.9
percent in 2012.
"The (central bank)'s recent policy rate increase was a
welcome step, and it would be important to maintain a tightening
bias to put expected inflation on a path toward the target," IMF
mission head Ulric Erickson von Allmen said in a statement.
Uruguay's central bank governor, Mario Bergara, said he is
committed to price stability, and the bank raised its benchmark
interest rate 25 basis points to 9 percent in September.
The IMF said the government should also consider other
measures to tame runaway prices, such as moderating wage growth,
and restraint in government spending. The Fund also said foreign
exchange intervention may be warranted to avoid exchange rate
volatility.
"Given surging capital inflows and attendant currency
appreciation pressures, tight monetary policy cannot fight
inflation alone," von Allmen said.
Inflation grew due to strong domestic demand and the recent
spike in global food prices, among other factors. This year,
Uruguay also had a surge in capital inflows, the IMF said.
Uruguay joined the coveted club of Latin American
investment-grade countries in April when Standard & Poor's
upgraded its credit rating, praising the leftist government's
"prudent" economic policies.
The investment grade rating, as well as rate cuts in
neighboring Brazil and overall global liquidity, contributed to
the inflow of capital to the country. Those inflows fed into the
currency's appreciation and higher prices.
The IMF praised the government's recent capital flow
management measures, but said steps to cut or freeze some
consumer prices would cause price distortions without addressing
the root causes of inflation: mainly "extensive and hard-wired"
wage indexation.