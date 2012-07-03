WASHINGTON, July 3 The U.S. financial sector is "generally solid" and has been well restructured following the 2007-09 Wall Street banking crisis, the head of the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.

"There is a clearly a much improved situation and ... certainly the systemic institutions of the United States are regarded by us as solid," IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde told a news conference to discuss the IMF's review of the U.S. economy.