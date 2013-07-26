By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, July 26 The Federal Reserve will
need to effectively communicate its strategy to exit from its
massive monetary stimulus while avoiding excessive volatility in
interest rates, the International Monetary Fund said on Friday.
In its annual assessment of the U.S. economy, the IMF said
while the Fed had a range of tools to manage the normalization
of monetary policy, there were risks and challenges in the
unwinding of the stimulus the central bank has lent the economy.
"We have had a bout of volatility in recent weeks that shows
that even with a clear strategy, you can have a period of
volatility and financial institutions and regulators need to be
ready for that," said Gian Maria Milesi-Ferretti, IMF Mission
chief for the United States.
An announcement by Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke that the
central bank expected to start scaling back on its monthly $85
billion bond purchasing program later this year and halt the
program by mid-2014, triggered a global selloff in stock and
bond markets in June.
Interest rates on everything from U.S. Treasury debt to home
mortgage loans moved sharply higher, threatening to curtail
credit for consumers and businesses.
The Fed has since made it clear its timeline for tapering
bond purchases would depend on the economy's performance.
"We think that the strategy of the Federal Reserve to
condition the pace of reduction in purchases of assets to the
performance of the economy is wise and key to maintaining the
needed momentum for the recovery," Milesi-Ferretti told
reporters in a conference call.
Given a strengthening labor market recovery, many economists
expected the Fed could make an announcement on the scaling back
as early as at the September policy meeting.
Milesi-Ferretti said an analysis of the IMF's growth
forecast for 2013, which is relatively weaker than the central
forecast in the Fed's projections, showed tapering could start
only early next year.
"We have them tapering off early next year, continuing
through the year. But objectively we are talking about ... turns
of data of small differences in how strong the recovery is going
to be for the rest of the year," he said.
The IMF expects the U.S. economy to expand 1.7 percent this
year, before accelerating to 2.7 percent in 2014. The economy
grew 2.2 percent in 2012.
Much of the drag on gross domestic product (GDP) growth this
year is blamed on belt-tightening in Washington, which the IMF
described as "excessively rapid."