WASHINGTON, July 3 The International Monetary
Fund on Tuesday urged the United States to quickly remove the
uncertainty over the path of fiscal policy, which is set to
tighten abruptly at the start of next year absent congressional
action.
The U.S. economy is facing a so-called 'fiscal cliff' of $4
trillion in tax hikes and automatic government spending cuts
that are due to kick in at the end of the year unless lawmakers
act to delay or offset them.
"It is critical to remove the uncertainty created by the
'fiscal cliff' as well as promptly raise the debt ceiling,
pursuing a pace of deficit reduction that does not sap the
economic recovery," the IMF said in its annual health check of
the U.S. economy.
The IMF said the U.S. recovery remained "tepid" and risks
were elevated due to the euro zone crisis and uncertainty over
domestic fiscal plans.
It forecast economic growth in the United States would reach
2 percent this year and cut its projections for 2013 to 2.25
percent from 2.4 percent.