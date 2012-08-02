WASHINGTON Aug 2 The International Monetary
Fund said on Thursday it believed a recovery in the U.S. housing
market is key to eventually boosting economic growth and
reducing high levels of unemployment in the United States.
The IMF's annual assessment of the U.S. economy released on
Thursday forecast U.S. growth strengthening from current low
levels of around 2.0 percent to about 3.4 percent by 2016 and
3.3 percent in 2017.
"We know that over the next few years the formation of U.S.
households and depreciation of the housing stock will imply
there will be a need for about 1.5 million homes to be built on
a yearly basis," IMF economist Gian Maria Milesi-Ferretti told a
conference call with reporters. "That is clearly going to be
something that will help U.S. growth over the medium term."