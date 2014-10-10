WASHINGTON Oct 10 The United States on Friday
forcefully called on world leaders to boost demand in the global
economy, calling on countries with strong economies and budget
positions to do more to help growth.
"Weak demand growth is the principal culprit for chronic
economic under-performance from many countries," U.S. Treasury
Secretary Jack Lew said in a statement prepared for delivery to
the International Monetary Fund's steering committee.
"It is especially incumbent upon countries with external
surpluses and fiscal flexibility to bolster their support
for global adjustment," he said in an apparent reference to
Germany, Europe's largest surplus economy.
"Demand and structural supply side reforms should go
hand-in-hand to catalyze stronger growth," he said of Europe.
(Reporting by Jason Lange)