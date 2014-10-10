(Adds comments on currencies)
By Jason Lange
WASHINGTON Oct 10 The United States on Friday
forcefully called on world leaders to boost demand in the global
economy, calling on countries with strong economies and budget
positions to do more to help growth.
"Weak demand growth is the principal culprit for chronic
economic under-performance from many countries," U.S. Treasury
Secretary Jack Lew said in a statement prepared for delivery to
the International Monetary Fund's steering committee.
"It is especially incumbent upon countries with external
surpluses and fiscal flexibility to bolster their support
for global adjustment," he said in an apparent reference to
Germany, Europe's largest surplus economy.
Washington has been pressing Germany to do more to help the
euro zone emerge from its deep economic crisis, but Berlin has
resisted calls that it spend more freely.
Lew said European counties also need to boost the
productivity of their economies, a policy option Germany favors
over fiscal stimulus.
"Demand and structural supply side reforms should go
hand-in-hand to catalyze stronger growth," he said of Europe.
In the statement, Lew also called on the world's biggest
economies to hold to their commitments to avoid competitive
devaluations of their currencies.
