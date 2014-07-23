WASHINGTON, July 23 The International Monetary
Fund on Wednesday said it expects the U.S. economy to grow even
more slowly this year than it predicted a month ago due to
weakness in the first quarter.
The IMF said the world's largest economy should grow 1.7
percent in 2014, below its June prediction of 2 percent growth.
U.S. GDP contracted at a 2.9 percent annual pace in the
first three months of the year, dragged down by a weak housing
market, a slower pace of restocking by businesses and lower
exports. It was the sharpest decline in five years.
The IMF said U.S. activity should pick up to a rate of 3
percent to 3.5 percent for the rest of the year, and stay at 3
percent next year and in 2016.
"Still, the drag on growth from the first quarter
contraction will not be offset," IMF staff said in their yearly
analysis of the U.S. economy.
The lower expectations for growth should contribute to
continued slack in the labor market for the next three to four
years, with the United States remaining below full employment
until 2018, it added.
As long as inflation and financial stability concerns remain
subdued, the IMF said the U.S. Federal Reserve could keep its
benchmark interest rates at zero beyond the middle of 2015. The
IMF said views among policymakers at the U.S. central bank
appeared centered around mid-2015 for a rate hike.
The IMF also warned that as the U.S. population ages, the
economy would not be able to grow above 2 percent in the
longer-term without significant reforms, including tax and
immigration changes, more investment in infrastructure and job
training, and the provision of childcare assistance, which could
help lure more Americans into the workforce.
For the first time in several years, it also focused on the
deep pockets of poverty within the United States, which afflicts
a quarter of American children. It urged the United States to
expand the earned income tax credit to all poorer workers and
boost the minimum wage, which together should help poor people
without a huge dent to the government's budget.
"We do think (poverty) is macro-relevant, we do think it's
important for growth, and both economic and social
sustainability in the United States," Nigel Chalk, deputy
director of the IMF's Western Hemisphere Department, told
reporters.
