WASHINGTON, July 3 International Monetary Fund
Director Christine Lagarde said on Tuesday that U.S. authorities
should keep up efforts to help a modest economic recovery and
warned delays in addressing looming fiscal challenges could slow
growth later this year.
"Continued policy action is needed to boost the recovery,"
Lagarde said at a press conference. "We believe that the U.S.
authorities do not have a lot of space available - they have
limited space, actually, to act - but they should use it to
support the recovery in the near term."
The IMF issued a report on the outlook for the U.S. economy
on Tuesday.