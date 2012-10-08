* US, Canada growth both seen around 2 pct in 2012, 2013
* US failure to avoid fiscal cliff would sap GDP
* US must do more to ease housing foreclosure crisis
By Alister Bull
WASHINGTON, Oct 8 The United States will
continue to notch modest growth of around 2 percent growth this
year and next but must avoid a year-end 'fiscal cliff' of tax
hikes and spending cuts that would tip it back into recession,
the IMF said on Monday.
In a semi-annual checkup on the health of the world economy,
the International Monetary Fund also said Canada would grow by
roughly the same rate as its southern neighbor, and must take
care to ensure that its housing boom does not turn into a bust.
A resumption of the euro zone debt crisis is a risk for both
countries but would be a harder hit on the United States, a
major European trading partner, dampening demand for U.S. goods
and pushing up the dollar to make U.S. exports more expensive.
However, the crucial threat to the continued recovery of the
U.S. economy is home grown, the IMF said in its October World
Economic Outlook.
"In the United States, it is imperative to avoid excessive
fiscal consolidation (the fiscal cliff) in 2013, to raise the
debt ceiling promptly, and to agree on a credible medium-term
fiscal consolidation plan," it urged. The IMF calculated the
full impact of the tax hikes and spending cuts would withdraw
more than 4 percent from U.S. gross domestic product in 2013.
Tax cuts approved during the administration of former
President George W. Bush are set to expire at the end of this
year, and deep automatic reductions to government spending are
scheduled to start kicking in, unless Congress agrees to a
massive debt and deficit reduction deal.
No hope is given for a compromise before the Nov. 6 general
election between President Barack Obama's Democrats, who hold
sway in the Senate, and their Republican foes, who currently
control the U.S. House of Representatives. But failure to do a
deal would have dramatic negative consequences.
"Growth would stall in 2013 with the full materialization of
the cliff and ... would inflict large spillovers on major U.S.
trading partners and also on commodity exporters (because of
declines in commodity prices)," the IMF said.
The lackluster U.S. economic performance is a "legacy" of
the collapse of the country's housing market and ensuing
recession between 2007 and 2009, the IMF said, echoing a claim
Obama makes frequently as he campaigns against his Republican
presidential challenger Mitt Romney.
But the IMF also pointed out that official policies have
failed to sufficiently tackle the challenge posed by the heavy
overhang of foreclosed properties.
"In the housing market, more must be done to reduce the rate
of foreclosures and remove impediments to the transmission of
low long-term policy rates to mortgage rates," the Fund said.
IMF BACKS FED
With U.S. politicians locked in a bitter election campaign,
in which the White House, all the seats in the House and one
third of those in the Senate are up for grabs, there has been
little likelihood of fiscal policy action to spur growth.
The Federal Reserve, however, did decide to act, announcing
a third round of so-called quantitative easing in September,
under which is promised to buy $40 billion of mortgage backed
bonds every month until labor market conditions improved.
This provoked Republican criticism that the U.S. central
bank was risking inflation and interfering in the political
process through action that, by helping the economy, would favor
Obama for a second term. But the IMF backed the Fed decision.
"The recent measures by the Federal Reserve on additional
quantitative easing and the extension of its low-interest-rate
guidance until mid-2015 were timely in limiting downside risks.
Monetary policy needs to remain accommodative while the
government and household sectors continue to consolidate."
CANADA RECOVERY MORE ROBUST
The WEO also focused on Canada, which the IMF viewed as
enjoying a more robust recovery than the United States, thanks
in part to "exceptionally favorable financing conditions", but
voiced concern at a resulting rise in household leverage.
"In Canada, the key priority is to ensure that risks from
the housing sector and increases in household debt remain well
contained and do not create financial sector vulnerabilities,"
the IMF said. "If household leverage continues to rise,
additional measures may need to be considered."