* $65 bln IMF funding shift not included in government
funding legislation
* Bill authors opt against politically sensitive request
from Obama
* Decision could hurt U.S. influence in IMF, academics,
ex-officials warn
By Lesley Wroughton and David Lawder
WASHINGTON, March 12 U.S. lawmakers late on
Monday rebuffed a request by the Obama administration to approve
a permanent increase in U.S. funding to the International
Monetary Fund in a setback for IMF reforms to boost the voting
power of emerging economies.
The reforms need congressional approval because they involve
shifting and making permanent a $65 billion U.S. contribution to
an IMF crisis fund.
The U.S. authority is necessary to finalize a historic deal
agreed by IMF member countries in 2010, that would make China
the IMF's third-largest voting member. It would also increase
the say of other emerging economies such as Brazil and India,
which have long argued that their growing clout in the world
economy should be reflected in institutions like the IMF.
After putting off the request last year because of the U.S.
presidential election, the U.S. Treasury sought to tuck the
provision into pending legislation in Congress that aims to
avoid a U.S. government shutdown at the end of March.
The Republican-controlled House of Representatives rejected
the IMF funding request last week, but the administration hoped
the Democratic-led Senate would include it in its version of the
funding bill.
After days of negotiations, authors of the bill in the
Senate Appropriations Committee rejected the request as too
politically sensitive in the tense budget environment in
Washington, where the sweeping government spending cuts
triggered on March 1 are starting to be felt.
Senate Republican aides said they fought to keep the bill to
fund government agencies free of any provisions that had not
previously been approved in the House of Representatives, in
part to ensure that the legislation would win enough votes for
passage. A Democratic aide last week acknowledged that some
lawmakers view IMF funding as inherently controversial, even
though the request did not seek new funding.
The Obama administration will have another shot at winning
approval for increased IMF voting power when Congress starts
work on a new set of spending bills later this spring for the
2014 fiscal year, which starts on Oct. 1.
But failure by President Barack Obama to reach a deal with
Republicans to shrink the U.S. budget deficit could complicate
any new requests for IMF funding, aides cautioned.
A Treasury official could not be reached for comment on the
decision, due to the late hour.
CONCERNS OVER U.S. INFLUENCE
In a letter to congressional leaders on Monday, more than
130 academics and global policy pundits warned that failure to
authorize the IMF funds could diminish U.S. influence in the
global lender.
In a letter to House Speaker John Boehner and Senate
Majority Leader Harry Reid, the pundits emphasized the
importance of the IMF's role in the world economy and the
influence of the United States as its largest shareholder
country.
"Additional quota resources for the IMF are essential to
preserve its central role in a global financial system that
benefits the United States," the letter said.
"Realignment of IMF quota shares, while preserving U.S.
influence in the IMF, will enable the IMF to respond to shifts
in the global economy, involving emerging powers more deeply in
the institution and avoiding their disengagement.
"Positive action by the U.S. Congress on both elements will
also unlock financial contributions from other countries."
Signatures of the letter included Tim Adams, former
under-secretary of the U.S. Treasury; Martin Baily, ex-chairman
of the Council of Economic Advisers; Ken Rogoff, former IMF
chief economist and now at Harvard University; John Sewell,
former president of the Overseas Development Council; Jo Marie
Griesgraber, executive director of New Rules for Global Finance;
Gawain Kripke, policy advisor for Oxfam American; Christopher
Padilla, former under secretary of commerce for international
trade; Robert Richter, producer of The Money Lenders; and James
G. Wallar, ex-U.S. Treasury attache to Iraq, EU, Afghanistan,
Russia and Germany.
Last week, 19 high-level U.S. officials, executives and
legislators wrote a similar letter, also urging lawmakers to
pass the legislation to maintain U.S. leadership in the IMF.